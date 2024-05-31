Aveanna Healthcare Enhances Investor Communication with Presentation

An announcement from Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) is now available.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has released a key financial presentation for investor conferences and meetings, now accessible on their website. Emphasizing transparency and timely information delivery, the company has adopted its website as a crucial outlet for distributing essential information to investors, including press releases and financial updates. Investors are encouraged to monitor the ‘Investors’ section of Aveanna’s website and can sign up to receive real-time notifications about new postings, although this web-based information is not officially filed and is not incorporated by reference in their latest SEC reporting.

