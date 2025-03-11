AVEANNA HEALTHCARE Earnings Preview: Recent $AVAH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE ($AVAH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $509,601,945 and earnings of $0.00 per share.
AVEANNA HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of AVEANNA HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 670,563 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,064,472
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 435,858 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,991,871
- LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC removed 402,257 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,838,314
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 264,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,209,222
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 222,100 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,014,997
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 205,023 shares (+105.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $936,955
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 203,072 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $928,039
