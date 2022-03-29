Markets
Aveanna Healthcare Drops Following Q4 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of home care platform company Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) are down more than 26% Tuesday morning following fourth quarter results. The company's full-year revenue outlook also came in below Street view.

Net loss was $126.2 million or $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter, wider than $9.7 million or $0.07 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.10 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.11 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $414.1 million from $422.3 million last year.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.89 billion-$1.92 billion for the full year. The consensus estimate stands at $2.02 billion.

AVAH touched a new low of $3.95.

