Aveanna Healthcare CFO David Afshar Resigns; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) announced that David Afshar has resigned as CFO, Principal Accounting Officer and Principal Financial Officer effective July 7, 2023, to pursue other opportunities. The company has appointed Matt Buckhalter, Senior Vice President of Finance to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, effective July 7, 2023. Buckhalter most recently served as a Senior Vice President of Finance and led the company's Investor Relations Group.

Aveanna has appointed Debbie Stewart, Vice President, and Chief Accounting Officer, to serve as Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer, effective July 7, 2023. Ms. Stewart joined the the company in 2021 and is responsible for accounting, tax, treasury, audit, and SEC reporting.

Aveanna reaffirmed its full year 2023 Guidance of revenue of at least $1.84 billion and adjusted EBITDA of at least $130 million.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

