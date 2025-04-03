Aveanna Healthcare To Buy Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), a home care platform providing pediatric and adult healthcare services, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, a provider of pediatric home care.

Jeff Shaner, CEO of Aveanna, said: "Thrive SPC is an exceptional cultural and geographical fit for us and reinforces our strategic mission of remaining the leader in delivering high-quality care while bringing unprecedented value and clinical innovation to our payors and stakeholders."

The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed in the second fiscal quarter of 2025, are not known. Aveanna intends to fund the acquisition from a combination of sources, including shares and cash on hand.

Thrive SPC primarily provides skilled private duty nursing services but also provides pediatric therapy, licensed health aide services, and certified nurse assistant services.

Thrive SPC has been serving in seven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, New Mexico, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas.

