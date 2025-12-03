Is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH). AVAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.68. Over the past year, AVAH's Forward P/E has been as high as 296.02 and as low as -1,528.95, with a median of 46.39.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AVAH has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.56.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aveanna Healthcare is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AVAH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

