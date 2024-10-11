Is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aveanna Healthcare is one of 1025 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aveanna Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAH's full-year earnings has moved 30.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AVAH has moved about 72.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7% on average. This shows that Aveanna Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cardinal Health (CAH). The stock is up 12.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cardinal Health's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aveanna Healthcare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.5% so far this year, so AVAH is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Cardinal Health belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #176. The industry has moved -1.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aveanna Healthcare and Cardinal Health as they could maintain their solid performance.

