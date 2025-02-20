Aveanna Healthcare to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results on March 13, 2025

Aveanna Healthcare will announce Q4 and full-year results on March 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Potential Positives

Aveanna Healthcare is set to release its fourth quarter and full year results on March 13, 2025, providing transparent updates on the company's financial performance.

The conference call following the earnings release allows for direct engagement with investors and stakeholders, fostering communication and transparency.

The provision of multiple access points for the conference call and its replay demonstrates the company's commitment to ensuring information is accessible to all interested parties.

Potential Negatives

Uncertainty regarding financial performance for Q4 and full year results, as the announcement does not provide any forward guidance or expectations, which could lead to investor concern.

Planned earnings release may indicate the company is struggling to meet investor expectations, prompting a need for clarification through the upcoming conference call.

Potential for negative market reaction if financial results do not meet previous performance metrics or analysts' forecasts.

FAQ

When will Aveanna Healthcare release its fourth quarter results?

Aveanna Healthcare will release its fourth quarter and full year results on March 13, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the conference call for Aveanna's results?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0789 for US callers or 1-201-689-8562 for international callers.

Is there a replay available for the Aveanna conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available three hours after the call at 1-844-512-2921 for US callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers.

Where can I find more information about Aveanna Healthcare?

More information about Aveanna Healthcare can be found on their website at www.aveanna.com.

What services does Aveanna Healthcare provide?

Aveanna Healthcare offers a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services, including nursing, therapy, and case management.

Full Release



ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year results before the market open on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13750192. The replay will be available until March 20, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.aveanna.com/



. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.







About Aveanna Healthcare







Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit



www.aveanna.com



.







Investor Contact







Matt Buckhalter





Chief Financial Officer







Ir@aveanna.com





