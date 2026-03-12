BioTech
AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare To Acquire Family First Holding, Stock Up

March 12, 2026 — 11:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), a diversified home care platform that provides care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Family First Holding, LLC, a paediatric home care service provider. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.

Following the news, AVAH is up 2.71% at $7.22.

Aveanna intends to fund the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing short-term credit facility.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Family First Homecare is a multi-state provider of pediatric home care that primarily provides private duty nursing services with 27 locations in seven states, including Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and North Carolina, where it is currently launching operations.

The acquisition expands Aveanna's specialised care model across an enhanced geographic footprint, according to the firm.

Edge Healthcare Partners served as financial advisor to Aveanna, and Bass, Berry & Sims provided legal counsel.

AVAH has traded between $3.73 and $10.32 in the last year.The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $7.03

