Aveanna (AVAH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) reported revenue of $519.87 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

