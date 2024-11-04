Aveanna appoints Brent Layton to board of directors

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) announced the appointment of Brent Layton to serve as a Class III director of the Board of Directors of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., and additionally as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board, effective November 1, 2024. Layton currently serves as CEO of Sharecare (SHCR), a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.

