News & Insights

Stocks
AVAH

Aveanna appoints Brent Layton to board of directors

November 04, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) announced the appointment of Brent Layton to serve as a Class III director of the Board of Directors of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., and additionally as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board, effective November 1, 2024. Layton currently serves as CEO of Sharecare (SHCR), a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AVAH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.