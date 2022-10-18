AVDX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avidxchange Holdings Inc (Symbol: AVDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.60, changing hands as high as $8.62 per share. Avidxchange Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.86 per share, with $27.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.39.

