AVDV Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the AVDV ETF (Symbol: AVDV) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $54.7803 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of AVDV, the RSI reading has hit 26.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.7. A bullish investor could look at AVDV's 26.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), AVDV's low point in its 52 week range is $46.61 per share, with $61.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.78. AVDV shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day.
