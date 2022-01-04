AVDV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the AVDV ETF (Symbol: AVDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.22, changing hands as high as $65.47 per share. AVDV shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDV's low point in its 52 week range is $56.47 per share, with $67.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.55.

