AVDV Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVDV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the AVDV ETF (Symbol: AVDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.08, changing hands as low as $65.80 per share. AVDV shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDV's low point in its 52 week range is $56.4416 per share, with $71.3099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.14.

