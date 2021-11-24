AVDE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the AVDE ETF (Symbol: AVDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.23, changing hands as low as $63.00 per share. AVDE shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDE's low point in its 52 week range is $54.46 per share, with $65.7852 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.24.

