AVDE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Avantis International Equity ETF (Symbol: AVDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.37, changing hands as low as $61.62 per share. Avantis International Equity shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDE's low point in its 52 week range is $59.02 per share, with $68.8098 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.22.

