AVCT Stock: Why American Virtual Cloud Technologies Is Skyrocketing Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is taking off on Friday after announcing a new agreement for its Kandy Communications business.

Source: Shutterstock

According to a press release, Kandy Communications is partnering with consumer engagement platform Braidio. This will have them working together on user experiences for an 80,000-user telehealth application. Plus, they’ll team up on a pet wellness app for a veterinary hospital system in the U.S. serving more than 25,000 customers.

Chuck Canton, president of Kandy, said this in the news release.

“Braidio has been an inspiration to us for many years. They bring significant expertise in industry-specific applications that leverage our Communication Platform as a Service capabilities. Industry analysts predict the programmable CPaaS market will exceed $20 billion by 2025, and because of this, enterprise organizations are looking to use programmable communications, such as those offered by Kandy, to redefine how they engage with their customers and employees.”

It’s also worth pointing out that ACVT stock jumped earlier this week on other news. That saw it projecting revenue for its Kandy business to grow “from $14.3 million in 2020 to approximately $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.”

The increasing interest in Kandy has AVCT stock experiencing heavy trading today. That has more than 178 million shares of the company’s stock trading as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 612,000 shares.

AVCT stock is up 54.8% as of Friday morning but is still down 61.2% since the start of the year.

Investors hungry for more stock market news are in the right place!

We’ve got a buffet of the biggest stock stories worth sinking your teeth into today! That includes the news moving shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) on Friday. You can learn more on those matters at the links below!

More Stock Market News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post AVCT Stock: Why American Virtual Cloud Technologies Is Skyrocketing Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.