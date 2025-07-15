$AVBH Earnings Preview: Recent $AVBH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$AVBH ($AVBH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $21,299,303 and earnings of $0.72 per share.
$AVBH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AVBH stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC added 16,480 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,942
$AVBH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVBH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025
