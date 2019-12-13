AVB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $207.58, changing hands as low as $206.62 per share. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVB's low point in its 52 week range is $167.01 per share, with $222.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $207.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.