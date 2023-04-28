AVB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $179.72, changing hands as high as $182.97 per share. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVB's low point in its 52 week range is $153.07 per share, with $238.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.72. The AVB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.