AVB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $177.03, changing hands as low as $176.86 per share. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVB's low point in its 52 week range is $153.07 per share, with $198.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.96. The AVB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

