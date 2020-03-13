Avaya Supports Remote Working Environment With New Solutions

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA recently announced complimentary offerings for its contact center clients to support them handle the growing number of their remote employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company stated that its “clients can request for a complimentary 90-day access license of this service.” The solution would help its customers “convert their existing office-based contact center agents to remote workers.”



Additionally, upon the expiry of the complimentary period, users can continue their licenses for a monthly subscription. This would enable the contact centers to improve their availability and agility of services to customers.



Besides the above offerings, Avaya also launched COVID-19 technical hotlines for customers globally, who require round-the-clock assistance to help migrate to remote workforce deployment models.



With the solutions, the company aims to address the health concerns of contact center employees, while having business continuity plans ready to face unprecedented challenges.

Avaya Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Avaya Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Avaya Holdings Corp. Quote

Notably, Avaya supports more than 5 million contact center agents with its software and has taken quick steps to support more than 150,000 remote agents in the face of increasing lockdowns due to the pandemic.



Moreover, the company’s Cloud Office is also supporting clients to take their workloads to the cloud and work remotely.



Employees Working From Home Due to Coronavirus Scare



The need for quarantine and travel barriers is creating disruptions on the international business front. The coronavirus-related health concerns resulted in the suspension of several conferences and public events, including Google’s Cloud Next summit and Microsoft’s MSFT MVP summit.



Reportedly, Microsoft has also offered its Seattle-area employees the option to work from home. Earlier, Twitter TWTR and Square also asked their employees across the globe to work from home.



As the demand for offsite working increases, companies offering remote-working software and services are expected to grow exponentially.



Avaya’s Cloud Office, a comprehensive solution for calling, chat, video and audio meetings and collaborations, file and desktop sharing, task management and other services, is expected to benefit from this trend.



However, competition from Dropbox DBX and Microsoft Office 365, among others, is also intensifying.



Avaya currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.