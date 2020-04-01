Avaya Rolls Out Cloud Office for Remote Workers Amid Lockdown

Avaya Holdings AVYA and RingCentral RNG jointly announced the launch of the much-awaited Avaya Cloud Office on Mar 31. The two companies had been working on this product since last October as part of their partnership agreement.

The highly-anticipated UC-as-a-Service (UCaaS) is built on RingCentral’s open platform, which offers services including video conferencing, messaging, calling, file sharing and collaboration across any device or user location. Moreover, users can use this UCaaS tool, along with their other office tools, including Microsoft’s MSFT Office 365, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google G-Suite, and Salesforce CRM.

Avaya has partnered with five master agents to launch its cloud-based office tool, including ScanSource SCSC, Inc., Jenne, Synnex Corporation SNX, AVANT Communications and Telarus LLC. Additionally, the company has shortlisted more than 800 channel partners, which would sell the just-launched office tool.

Well Timed Amid Coronavirus-Led Lockdown

Avaya’s launch of its Cloud Office is well timed amid the coronavirus-led global lockdown which has spurred the necessity of remote working.

As the demand for offsite working surges, companies offering remote-working software and services are expected to grow exponentially.

Avaya’s Cloud Office, a comprehensive solution for calling, chat, video and audio meetings and collaborations, file and desktop sharing, task management and other services, is anticipated to benefit from this trend.

Avaya is also helping its clients smoothly shift their business to remote working. In mid-March, the company announced a complimentary offering to its contact-center clients, under which they can request for a 90-day free access to Avaya’s services.

Additionally, upon the expiry of the complimentary period, users can continue their licenses for a monthly subscription. This would enable the contact centers to improve their availability and agility of services to customers.

With these solutions, the company aims to address the health concerns of contact-center employees, with its business-continuity plans in place to face unprecedented challenges.

Notably, Avaya supports more than 5 million contact-center agents with its software and has taken quick steps to support more than 150,000 remote agents in the face of the rising lockdowns across the globe due to the pandemic.

