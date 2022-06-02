Avaya Holdings Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares are trading more than 17 percent on Thursday morning continuing an uptrend since May last week. Shares started to spring back after reaching a year-to-date low on May 24. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $4.99, up 17.13 percent from the previous close of $4.26 on a volume of 5,849,794. The shares have traded in a range of $2.93-$29.11 on average volume of 2,116,536 for the last 52 weeks.

