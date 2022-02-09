Markets
AVYA

Avaya Holdings Drops After Q1 Results, Outlook Below Consensus

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital communications products, solutions and services provider, Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) are down more than 22% Wednesday morning after the company's first-quarter results fell short of analysts' view. Second-quarter as well as full-year earnings outlook also came in below the consensus estimates.

Net loss in the first quarter widened to $66 million or $0.79 per share from net loss of $4 million or $0.06 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share. On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share.

Revenues were $713 million in the quarter, lower than $743 million a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $736.21 million.

Looking forward, the company expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $730 million to $745 million. Analysts expect revenue of $731.14 million.

Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $0.58 to $0.66. The consensus estimate stands at $0.69 per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in the range of $2.975 billion to $3.025 billion. Analysts expectation is for $3 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the full-year is expected between $2.72 and $2.88. The consensus estimate stands at $2.98 per share.

AVYA touched a new low of $13.83 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVYA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular