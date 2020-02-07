Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.67, changing hands as low as $12.07 per share. Avaya Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVYA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $22.3499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.