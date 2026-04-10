AVAV Stock Down 52.1% in 3 Months: Should Investors Be Concerned?

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV shares have fallen 52.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry’s decline of 9.4%. The company’s reliance on government funding, supply-chain disruptions, rising costs and intense competition could pressure revenue stability, margins and overall financial performance, limiting its growth and market position.



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In contrast, some stocks, such as Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW and Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, have outperformed the industry. Over the past three months, shares of CW and DRS have risen 15.7% and 14.1%, respectively.



With AVAV shares declining over the past three months, investors may hold varied perspectives. Let's examine the factors and assess the stock's investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Key Risks for AVAV

AeroVironment’s heavy reliance on government contracts, especially from U.S. defense agencies, exposes it to funding uncertainty. Changes in budget priorities, delays in awards or cuts in defense spending can affect revenue stability. Such contracts often allow unilateral modifications or termination for convenience, reducing revenue visibility and impacting cash flows.



The company faces risks from supply-chain disruptions and rising input costs, which may affect efficiency and profitability. Its dependence on specialized components and global suppliers makes it vulnerable to tariffs, geopolitical tensions and trade policy changes. Procurement delays or higher duties can increase costs, disrupt production and hinder its ability to meet demand, ultimately pressuring margins and financial performance.



Another key risk stems from the highly competitive and fast-evolving defense technology market. Failure to innovate or commercialize products effectively could lead to market share losses, particularly against larger, well-funded rivals. Heavy R&D spending may pressure profitability, with no assurance of expected returns.

What’s Working in AVAV’s Favor?

AeroVironment generates a large share of revenues from U.S. defense and allied government contracts, supplying uncrewed systems, loitering munitions and robotics. It uses fixed-price and flexible structures like indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity and Other Transaction Authority agreements to enable faster deployment of advanced technologies. The company also secures international deals through competitive bids and multi-year programs, supporting recurring demand and strengthening long-term government relationships.

Earnings Estimates for AVAV Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAV’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a decrease of 12.68% over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s 2026 EPS calls for a rise of 2.13% in the past 60 days. The estimate for Leonardo DRS’ 2026 EPS implies an increase of 0.79% over the same period.

AVAV’s ROE Relative to Sub-Industry

AeroVironment’s return on equity stands at 3.26% compared with the sub-industry average of 12.86%. This comparison shows how efficiently the company converts shareholders’ equity into profits relative to its peers. This shows that AVAV is less efficient in converting its equity financing into profits compared with its industry peers.



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Liquidity Position of AVAV

AVAV has a current ratio of 5.51 compared to its industry’s average of 2.16. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that AVAV possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



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Its industry peers, Curtiss-Wright and Leonardo DRS, also maintain current ratios above one. CW has a current ratio of 1.44, while DRS holds 1.89.

AVAV Stock Trades at a Premium

AeroVironment is currently trading at 48.09X, a premium compared to its industry’s 45.14X on a forward 12-month P/E basis.



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What Should Investors Consider Now?

Despite AeroVironment’s steady demand from defense contracts and strong liquidity position, its near-term outlook remains uncertain. The stock has lagged the industry in recent months, even as peers have posted solid gains. AVAV is trading at a premium valuation relative to the industry. With key operational risks still in place, investors may consider avoiding the stock at current levels.



AVAV currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.