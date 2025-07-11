Stocks
AVAV

$AVAV stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 11, 2025 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$AVAV stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $537,200,652 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $AVAV (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AVAV stock page):

$AVAV Insider Trading Activity

$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) sold 29,366 shares for an estimated $3,764,721

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVAV Government Contracts

We have seen $520,142,932 of award payments to $AVAV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AVAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVAV in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVAV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVAV forecast page.

$AVAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $280.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Colin Canfield from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $335.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Greg Konrad from Jefferies set a target price of $285.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Anthony Valentini from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $301.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $300.0 on 06/27/2025
  • Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $225.0 on 06/25/2025
  • Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $240.0 on 06/24/2025

You can track data on $AVAV on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AVAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.