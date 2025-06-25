$AVAV stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AVAV stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $865,602,063 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AVAV:
$AVAV Insider Trading Activity
$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) sold 29,366 shares for an estimated $3,764,721
$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 378,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,205,353
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 317,530 shares (+281.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,846,400
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 293,553 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,988,582
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 272,161 shares (+244.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,438,869
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 221,948 shares (+41.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,453,982
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 220,833 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,321,085
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 187,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,311,176
$AVAV Government Contracts
We have seen $523,127,578 of award payments to $AVAV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LOITERED MUNITIONS, SWITCHBLADE 300 AND 600 ALL UP ROUNDS: $288,691,402
- DELIVERY ORDER TO PURCHASE ALL UP ROUNDS, FIRE CONTROL SYSTEMS AND SMART BATTERY CHARGERS: $128,018,635
- DELIVERY ORDER TO PURCHASE 330 SWITCHBLADE 600 ALL-UP ROUNDS WITH SELECTIVE AVAILABILITY ANTI-SPOOFING MODU...: $55,318,560
- DELIVERY ORDER #2 FOR ORGANIC PRECISION FIRES-LIGHT: $8,956,147
- SBIR PHASE III R&D: $7,675,696
$AVAV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVAV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
$AVAV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $146.0 on 03/05/2025
