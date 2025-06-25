$AVAV stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AVAV stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $865,602,063 of trading volume.

$AVAV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AVAV:

$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) sold 29,366 shares for an estimated $3,764,721

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVAV Government Contracts

We have seen $523,127,578 of award payments to $AVAV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AVAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVAV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVAV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVAV forecast page.

$AVAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $146.0 on 03/05/2025

You can track data on $AVAV on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.