AVAV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.57, changing hands as low as $95.55 per share. AeroVironment, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVAV's low point in its 52 week range is $59.13 per share, with $143.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.87.

