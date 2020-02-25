AVAV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.53, changing hands as low as $60.51 per share. AeroVironment, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVAV's low point in its 52 week range is $48.61 per share, with $95.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.