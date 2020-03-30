AVAV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.17, changing hands as high as $60.50 per share. AeroVironment, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVAV's low point in its 52 week range is $45 per share, with $72.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.14.

