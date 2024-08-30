Avation Sells Two ATR 72-600 Aircraft To Danish Air Transport

(RTTNews) - Avation Plc (AVAP.L) announced that it has sold two ATR 72-600 aircraft to Danish Air Transport. The aircraft, which were acquired in 2018, had been leased to Danish Air Transport with purchase options. The airline has now exercised these options, leading to the successful conclusion of the sales.

The transaction was completed at book value, resulting in net cash proceeds of about $10 million after repaying the associated bank loans.

