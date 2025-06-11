Markets
BA

Avation To Sell Boeing 777-300ER Widebody Aircraft To Release $33 Mln

June 11, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avation PLC, a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, Wednesday announced its plan to sell a Boeing (BA) 777-300ER widebody aircraft, which is currently on lease to Philippine Airlines.

The transaction, set to close in the third quarter of 2025, is estimated to generate a profit above the book value of the aircraft, releasing about $33 million after repayment of associated debt finance.

The Singapore-based company intends to use the proceeds for overall debt reduction and strategic reinvestment purposes.

Speaking about the plan, Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation, stated, "The reinvestment of net proceeds will further optimize our fleet's risk profile, reduce leverage and allow further diversification thus lowering the portfolio risk."

In the pre-market hours, BA is trading at $216.60, up 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.