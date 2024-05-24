News & Insights

Stocks

Avation PLC Expects Profit Surge and Fleet Expansion

May 24, 2024 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avation (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC, an aircraft leasing company, anticipates a significantly higher profit than market expectations for the fiscal year ending June 2024, driven by a fully utilized fleet generating $7.9 million in monthly lease rentals. The company is also focusing on a low-carbon strategy with an order for 12 new ATR 72-600 aircraft, and has seen positive market support for aircraft valuations and lease rates. Additionally, Avation is actively de-leveraging its balance sheet, with substantial loan repayments and a focus on optimizing finance sources to improve shareholder returns.

For further insights into GB:AVAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.