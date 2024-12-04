News & Insights

Avation PLC Expands Market Presence with New Shares

December 04, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Avation (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC has successfully listed 3,793,762 new ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, increasing its total shares and voting rights to 74,671,886. This move aligns the new shares with existing ones, potentially attracting more investors and enhancing the company’s market presence. As an aircraft leasing firm, Avation continues to expand its global reach by leasing commercial aircraft to airlines worldwide.

