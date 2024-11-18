News & Insights

Avation PLC Announces Dividend for Shareholders

November 18, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Avation (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC, a commercial aircraft leasing company, has announced a proposed final dividend of 0.5 pence per Ordinary Share, subject to shareholder approval at their upcoming annual general meeting. The ex-dividend date is set for November 28, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 23, 2024. This move marks a return to rewarding shareholders, as the company evaluates future dividend payments based on its performance.

