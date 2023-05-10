Avation (LSE:AVAP) Price Target Increased by 17.22% to 272.00

The average one-year price target for Avation (LSE:AVAP) has been revised to 272.00 / share. This is an increase of 17.22% from the prior estimate of 232.05 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 118.47% from the latest reported closing price of 124.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAP is 0.00%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

