Avation (LSE:AVAP) Price Target Decreased by 6.25% to 255.00

The average one-year price target for Avation (LSE:AVAP) has been revised to 255.00 / share. This is an decrease of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 272.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.79% from the latest reported closing price of 127.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avation. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAP is 0.00%, an increase of 1,240.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21,052.63% to 60K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 60K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.