Avation (LSE:AVAP) Price Target Decreased by 10.78% to 232.05

The average one-year price target for Avation (LSE:AVAP) has been revised to 232.05 / share. This is an decrease of 10.78% from the prior estimate of 260.10 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 267.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.04% from the latest reported closing price of 116.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAP is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

