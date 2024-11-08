Avation Expands Fleet with JCAS Airways Lease

Avation (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC has secured a significant twelve-year lease agreement with JCAS Airways for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, marking the airline’s first fleet addition. This early placement highlights strong demand for the ATR 72 model, known for its low carbon footprint, as Avation continues to support regional air travel expansion in Japan. This move underscores Avation’s role in promoting sustainable and vital air connectivity across the Japanese archipelago.

