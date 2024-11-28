Avation Expands Capital Through New Share Issuance

Avation (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC has announced the issuance of 3.7 million new ordinary shares following the exercise of staff and listed warrants, raising over £4.7 million for general corporate purposes. Directors Robert Chatfield and Roderick Mahoney participated by subscribing and selling significant shares, with Chatfield maintaining a 16.38% stake in the company. The new shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, expanding the company’s total voting rights.

