Avation Announces Airbus A320 Aircraft Acquisition - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avation PLC (AVAP.L) has entered into an agreement to acquire an Airbus A320 on lease to Etihad Airlines. The secondary market transaction is expected to close in March 2025. Avation said the acquisition further improves its revenue diversification and the overall credit quality of portfolio.

"The average remaining lease term from our fleet has increased to 4.2 years at 31 December 2024. This is the first increase in this metric since the COVID pandemic ended," Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said.

