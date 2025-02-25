News & Insights

Markets

Avation Announces Airbus A320 Aircraft Acquisition - Quick Facts

February 25, 2025 — 02:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avation PLC (AVAP.L) has entered into an agreement to acquire an Airbus A320 on lease to Etihad Airlines. The secondary market transaction is expected to close in March 2025. Avation said the acquisition further improves its revenue diversification and the overall credit quality of portfolio.

"The average remaining lease term from our fleet has increased to 4.2 years at 31 December 2024. This is the first increase in this metric since the COVID pandemic ended," Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.