Avast's confident update sends cybersecurity firm to top of FTSE

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Cybersecurity firm Avast said it had made a good start to the year, with organic revenue rising 10.4% in the first quarter, and forecast revenue growth at the top end of its 6-8% range, sending its shares to the top of the FTSE on Tuesday.

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Avast AVST.L said it had made a good start to the year, with organic revenue rising 10.4% in the first quarter, and forecast revenue growth at the top end of its 6-8% range, sending its shares to the top of the FTSE on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Ondrej Vlcek said there was continued demand for the London-listed company's security, privacy and performance products, and he looked forward to the rest of the year with confidence.

Analysts at UBS said the continuing strong top line momentum, increase in the guidance and especially the strong cash flow should be well-received by the market.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters