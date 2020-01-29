Avast reviews options for Jumpshot after data privacy concerns raised

Cybersecurity firm Avast said on Wednesday it was reviewing all options for its trend analytics service, Jumpshot, after media reports raised concerns over data privacy earlier this week that sent the company's shares tumbling.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.