Avast Plc Q3 Adj. EBITDA Up 3.3%; Adj. Revenue Up 8.6% On Organic Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avast plc (AVST) reported that its third quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3% to $126.0 million. Adjusted revenue was $226.0 million, up by 8.6% on an organic basis, and 2.6% at actual rates.

For the year to date, adjusted EBITDA rose 2.5% to $367.3 million. Adjusted revenue was $659.1 million, up by 7.3% on an organic basis, and 1.9% at actual rates.

The Group reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 outlook for adjusted revenue to be at the upper end of mid-single digit growth, and a broadly flat adjusted EBITDA margin percentage. Avast plans to report full year results on 3 March 2021.

