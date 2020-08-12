Avast nudges up full-year outlook after work-from-home boost

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Cybersecurity firm Avast said on Wednesday it expected full-year organic revenue to grow at the upper end of its forecast after a strong first half, underpinned by the work-from-home trend.

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Avast AVST.L said on Wednesday it expected full-year organic revenue to grow at the upper end of its forecast after a strong first half, underpinned by the work-from-home trend.

The company said adjusted core earnings for the first half rose 2.1% to $241.4 million, beating analyst expectations of $237.3 million, on revenue up 1.5% to $433.1 million, also slightly head of expectations.

It said it now expected its organic revenue to grow at the upper end of its previously stated mid-single digit percentage range.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More