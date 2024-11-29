Avarga Limited Receives Acquisition Offer from TKO

Avarga Limited (SG:U09) has released an update.
Maybank Securities, on behalf of TKO Pte. Ltd., has announced a mandatory general cash offer to acquire all remaining ordinary shares of Avarga Limited that are not already owned or controlled by the offeror. This acquisition move signifies a strategic consolidation effort, likely to impact Avarga’s stock dynamics and attract investor attention in the financial markets.
