Avarga Limited Faces Acquisition Bid by TKO Pte. Ltd.

Avarga Limited (SG:U09) has released an update.

Maybank Securities is spearheading an unconditional mandatory general offer on behalf of TKO Pte. Ltd. to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Avarga Limited. This move excludes shares already owned or controlled by the offeror and its associated parties. The acquisition aims to consolidate control and potentially reshape Avarga’s market strategy.

